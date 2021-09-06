A pragmatic approach to decarbonisation: Front loading renewables

The verdict on the climate crisis is in and, to be frank, it doesn’t look good. As detailed in the recent report released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), human-related activities have already led to an average global temperature increase of 1.1°C. With that level of warming, climate change and its related impacts are inevitable for many communities across the globe. We’ve seen devastating natural disasters sweep across coastal and inland communities everywhere, from flooding in Europe to wildfires across the western US. Significant action needs to be taken now to limit warming to 1.5°C and stave off the worst of the potential destruction.





The evidence is clear. Countries need to front-load action on decarbonisation by replacing legacy fossil fuel power stations with 100% renewable energy in the next 5 - 10 years to increase our chances of meeting domestic and international climate goals. This is especially important as those same goals are on track to become even more aggressive at this year’s upcoming COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

To reach those targets, it is important to recognise that countries and utilities across the globe are at various stages in their decarbonisation journey. Fortunately, Wärtsilä Energy has the solutions for every one of them to fully decarbonise in line with the IPCC’s recommendations. Those solutions range from energy storage to thermal balancing; all dependent upon the country’s locale, the types of customers they serve, and the situation on their current grid. To meet the need for widespread renewables deployment, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has called for US$1.6 trillion of investments in clean electricity. An investment of this scale will not only mitigate the worst impacts of the climate crisis, but also generate revenue and create jobs in the local economies where these projects are deployed.

One of the primary threads to help solve this challenging decarbonisation puzzle, though, is energy storage. In markets where a high penetration of renewables exists, large-scale storage projects are integral for meeting demand when intermittent resources fluctuate. As an example, the company is seeing storage take hold in countries such as the UK, where the government aims to reduce emissions by 78% by 2035. There, projects such as the 100 MW Pivot Power systems and the Energy Superhub Oxford are serving as flexible assets, illuminating the pathway to renewable energy integration at scale, while supporting next generation technologies like electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Making these investments today will enable countries and utilities to save money and see economic gains in the long run. In fact, in all regions modelled by the recent IEA report, the levelised cost of energy fell significantly with an accelerated build-out of clean energy. Even further, the long-run expenses for utilities drops significantly as they shift from an operating to capital expenditure model. Stack those considerations on top of a predicted forceful, abrupt, and disorderly policy response in the future and clean energy truly becomes the only option. On that point, analysts predict the inevitable policy landscape where most, if not all major economies, institute carbon pricing for the power and industrial sectors by 2030. The time is now for utilities and governments to take advantage of the opportunities afforded by renewable energy before it becomes too late and too expensive.

Let us move from a decade of deliberation into a decade of action. Widespread deployment of renewables and energy storage projects will usher us into a future less impacted by climate crises and full of economic opportunities for communities around the world.