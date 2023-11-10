Deep Wind offshore and Hy2gen form partnership

Offshore wind developer Deep Wind Offshore enters a partnership with the hydrogen company Hy2gen to produce green hydrogen from offshore wind.

“The combination of offshore wind and hydrogen has got massive potential. It is not possible to achieve net zero without green energy carriers, who will need a massive amount of renewable energy,” said Knut Vassbotn, CEO of Deep Wind Offshore.

One of the main challenges with offshore wind development is access and capacity in the power grid. In combination with hydrogen, these challenges are removed, since the power from offshore wind can be used directly in production of green energy carriers. This is one of the drivers for the cooperation agreement with Hy2gen.

“Using energy carriers such as hydrogen is undoubtedly the most effective way to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from industry and the transport sectors. This also resonates with the EU's climate target, that 42% of hydrogen in industry must come from renewable energy sources by 2030,” added general manager Hege Økland of Hy2gen Norway.

