Alcazar acquires Siberian renewable energy projects

Alcazar Energy Partners has announced the signing of an agreement with RP Global, towards securing the rights for the development, construction, and operation of Project Celzijus 1, a 200 MW onshore wind power project, located east of Belgrade alongside a 768 MW pipeline of wind and solar projects in Serbia. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2024.

This transaction marked a significant milestone for Alcazar Energy Partners as it advances towards its goal of building US$600 million in renewable energy assets in Serbia and becoming the largest renewable energy platform in the region, with a total target of US$1.2 billion in assets. Once fully operational, these projects are expected to generate over 1700 GWh of clean energy annually, supporting Europe’s transition to a greener, more sustainable energy future.

RP Global, an international developer and operator of large scale renewable energy projects, has a proven track record of over 40 years in advancing renewable energy initiatives. Project Celzijus 1, which represents a capital investment of approximately US$300 million, will become one of the largest wind farms in the Western Balkans.

Once operational, Project Celzijus 1 will produce enough clean energy to power more than 31 000 households annually, while preventing the release of approximately 426 000 tpy of CO2e. The project is also expected to create more than 800 jobs during the construction phase, contributing to the local economy.

Daniel Calderon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Alcazar Energy Partners, said: “We extend our deepest gratitude to the leadership teams at both RP Global and Alcazar Energy Partners for their dedication and vision in bringing this agreement to fruition. Serbia is an important market for the energy needs of not only the Western Balkans, but Central Europe too, and this project will provide valuable jobs and skills for the surrounding region. We are excited to work with Maja Macic and the RP Global Serbia team as we work to bring these critical projects to life, contributing to the region’s renewable energy transformation.”

Gerhard Matzinger, CEO of RP Global, added: “By joining forces with Alcazar Energy Partners, we will ensure that Project Celzijus 1 reaches completion with the same rigour and efficiency that we bring to all our developments. This agreement allows us to continue expanding our core projects while delivering clean energy to thousands of households. We are excited about what this partnership will achieve and look forward to working closely with Alcazar Energy Partner’s leadership and team to make it a success.”

