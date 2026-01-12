Anesco acquires Beachampton solar farm from One Planet Developments

Anesco has acquired a 36 MWp solar farm project developed by One Planet Developments in partnership with Viridi Re Development, Solar Ambition Europe, and the landowner, Kingwell.

Once operational, Beachampton solar farm will generate enough clean electricity to power around 9000 homes, while avoiding an estimated 5700 tpy of carbon emissions.

Planning permission for the project was granted by Buckinghamshire Council on 12 January 2024, with the project due to connect to National Grid Electricity Distribution in early 2027.

As part of the approved plans, and in line with Anesco’s commitment to nature-first development, the solar farm will deliver biodiversity net gains, including enhancement of hedgerows, and new woodland trees, supporting local plants and wildlife.

Hildagarde McCarville, Anesco CEO, commented: “This acquisition is another step forward in our mission to help accelerate the UK’s transition to secure and sustainable, low carbon energy – something that has seen us energise more than 1.1 GW of solar and storage assets to date. Having established a strong pipeline of solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects ourselves, we are excited to further enhance and expand it through strategic partnerships such as this.”

James Stoney, Business Development Director, One Planet, added: “We are delighted to have sold another ready to build solar farm project. One Planet has planning consent for 100 MW of solar across two sites with a further five projects totalling 223 MW in planning and development. It also has three consented BESS sites totalling 500 MW. We look forward to further sales of our 800 MW portfolio over the coming year.”

Alistair Emery, Founder of Kingwell, concluded: “One Planet have been excellent partners to work with in realising this exciting project on our farm at Beachampton and we are now delighted to be progressing its delivery with Anesco. Not only does it play an important part in the diversification of our wider farm business, it also meets our ambitions to enhance the environmental quality of our land holdings through improving biodiversity whilst producing low carbon renewable energy.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!