Nadara begins construction on hybrid solar and wind project

Nadara, Europe’s largest independent power producer (IPP) of onshore wind, has started construction of the solar hybridisation module of the existing wind farms, set to become one of Spain’s largest solar-wind hybrid plants once operational.

The project will add 205 MW of new solar capacity at five sites in Valladolid and Palencia (Castile and Leon), all co-located with Nadara’s existing wind farms, which currently have a total capacity of 202.5 MW. Together, the solar and wind installations will exceed 400 MW in total capacity.

Jorge Martinez, Chief Growth Officer at Nadara, commented: “This hybridisation project underlines Nadara’s growth ambitions in Spain and our commitment to supporting the country’s energy transition. By bringing together new solar with existing wind capacity, we are creating a model for how renewables can scale faster and with a more efficient use of the national grid infrastructure. Spain is a strategic growth market for Nadara and this project is a strong example of how our 18 GW pipeline is being converted into real, tangible assets that will decarbonise national energy systems.”

Nadara is partnering with Grupotec and Voltalia to construct the plants, which are expected to be operational in December 2026. Once completed, the project will also be Nadara’s largest photovoltaic development in Spain.

Nadara will also launch a Sustainable Communities Forum, with its second edition to be held in Spain in 2026, building on the format already running in the UK as a platform to engage with local communities, supporting cultural initiatives and offering a place where people can share their ideas and views.

By deepening dialogue with neighbouring communities, Nadara is better addressing its needs and expectations while shaping a long-term sustainability collaboration plan.

Heliodoro de la Iglesia Bezos, Mayor of Castromonte, Valladolid, concluded: “Renewable energies, such as wind and photovoltaic, are the driving force behind local progress. It is thanks to investment from committed companies that local councils are transforming this energy into quality of life, sustainable development, and social and cultural strengthening for their residents.”

