Engie, Equinor and Enel announce wind data sharing project

Some of the largest wind turbine owners in the world have announced the launch of a new data sharing programme. Turbine owners around the world will securely and openly exchange operational performance data, enabling them to reduce their data dependency to OEMs, improve analytics and develop a transparent global performance benchmark.

The key objective of the project is to unlock operational insights and to create an operational turbine performance baseline. Enel, Engie and Equinor have confirmed their participation to the project and committed to sharing data from over 10 000 turbines both onshore and offshore. The programme is open to any turbine owner, and a significant number of companies are expected to join the project in the coming months. A series of seminars will take place at the beginning of 2021 to enable any interested party to assess opportunities and coordinate platform development efforts.

By exchanging data on tens of thousands of operating turbines worldwide, leading wind asset owners will be able to turn insights into tangible advantages, such as improving wind farm operations, as well as improving the success rate of claims related to lower than expected power production.

The complete legal framework of the programme, along with detailed technical description for which data are to be shared, and the complete exchange process will be presented at the upcoming industry seminar.

