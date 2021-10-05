Powerful and eco-friendly: Energy storage for renewable power relies on hot rocks and proven turbomachinery

In this webinar, experts from Atlas Copco Gas and Process and Stiesdal will provide insight into the high speed turbocompressors and turboexpanders that lie at the heart of Stiesdal's new form of cost-effective, large scale electricity storage.

The Danish climate technology company Stiesdal, founded by wind pioneer Henrik Stiesdal, is currently developing a new form of cost-effective, large scale electricity storage, based on hot rocks and plain air as the storage medium.

The storage technology is called GridScale and is being developed by Stiesdal subsidiary Stiesdal Storage Technologies. The company has teamed up with Atlas Copco Gas and Process to develop the high speed turbocompressors and turboexpanders that lie at the heart of the GridScale system.

Some of the key features of GridScale:

A lack of hazardous, rare, or precious materials.

Nameplate storage capacity available for the full lifetime of the system.

A high level of modularity/scalability.

With the first 2 MW, 10 MWh GridScale demo plant on the way for installation in early 2022, the team of Stiesdal Storage Technologies and Atlas Copco Gas and Process is ready to serve the market with an affordable solution for medium-term storage of electrical energy.

