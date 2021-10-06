Application Spotlight: How to Optimise Your ESG Programme With Software For Measurement, Management and Disclosure

Intelex invite you to check out their “How To Optimise Your ESG Programme With Software For Measurement, Management And Disclosure” webinar. This on demand webinar discusses how you can create, improve, or fine-tune your holistic ESG programme with effective management tools, including a live product demonstration.

Expect to learn more about:

What ESG is and why it has become so important in today’s business environment.

Different reporting and disclosure frameworks that your organisation may consider leveraging.

What the future holds for ESG overall and how to ensure you are ready for it.

How software can help turn your ESG programme into a competitive advantage, including a product demonstration of Intelex’s ESG solution.

