True customer focus – the next big challenge after deregulation

In this on demand webinar, Jote Bassi, Francisco Marin, and Hilda Wong from CloudSense’s Energy and Utilities team will discuss and answer questions on the energy landscape and the lessons learned from deregulation, new customer challenges as a result of increased competition, and how to be truly customer-focused in order to survive and thrive post deregulation.

Deregulation has unleashed highly competitive energy retail markets across much of the globe.

The market choice this brings means that legacy incumbents and newer suppliers are now constantly competing for customers who expect unparalleled focus on their needs and requirements.

But what does that focus actually mean in practice and, well into an era of deregulation, what has been learned that ensures that 'customer focus' is not just a phrase... but a reality that brings opportunity and growth.

In this webinar Jote Bassi, Francisco Marin, and Hilda Wong from CloudSense’s Energy and Utilities team will discuss and answer questions on:

The energy landscape and the lessons learned from deregulation.

New customer challenges as a result of increased competition.

How to be truly customer-focused in order to survive and thrive post deregulation.

Complete your details below to view this on demand webinar now.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;