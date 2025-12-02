Global Wind Service completes turbine installations at Noirmoutier offshore wind farm

Global Wind Service (GWS) has announced the installation of all 61 wind turbines at the Noirmoutier offshore wind farm. This achievement advances the project towards its goal of delivering 488 MW of renewable energy, which is sufficient to power nearly 800 000 households annually.

GWS was awarded the pre-assembly contract by Siemens Gamesa (SGRE) and began work in December 2024.

The scope included the pre-assembly of towers and HSBM installation, conducted at the Port of Saint-Nazaire. The success of this operation was made possible through the excellent cooperation with SGRE, LEMS, and all teams on site, including office staff and third-party partners.

The smooth execution of the project highlights the collaborative spirit and dedication of all involved. The team demonstrated exceptional commitment and capabilities, contributing greatly to the project's success in France.

“It has been a true pleasure to work with everyone involved in this operation. The amazing cooperation we had with SGRE, LEMS, and all the teams on site was key to our success,” said Rasmus Rawn, COO at the Global Wind Service.

“Our GWS technicians have gone above and beyond to contribute to this achievement in France. We are proud of the strong partnerships and the collective effort that made this possible, and we remain highly committed to supporting France’s renewable energy industry.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!