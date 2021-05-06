EarthStream to support Shell’s wind energy projects

EarthStream has announced that it has been awarded supplier status with Shell to support the company’s offshore wind offering following a successful staffing tender process.

EarthStream will supply personnel to Shell throughout the whole EPCI contract.

Over the next five years, the company will support Shell on projects globally across the UK, Europe, APAC and the US.

EarthStream’s Regional Director, Chris Rawley, commented:

“This is a landmark win for EarthStream. In line with the recent and outstanding growth across the renewable energy sector globally, this tender win illustrates EarthStream’s growing presence in the market. I am certain that with the experience and expertise EarthStream has, we will continue to nurture our working relationship with Shell, servicing their needs and requirements in line with each project.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.