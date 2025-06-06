EDF Renewables’ Provence Grand Large floating wind farm fully commissioned

EDF Renewables has achieved full commissioning of France’s first floating wind farm, Provence Grande Large, with a power of 25 MW.

The Provence Grand Large wind farm is a pilot project with three floating wind turbines installed 17 km off the coast of Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône.

The first floating wind farm in France and across the entire Mediterranean basin, the Provence Grand Large wind farm relies on a unique anchoring technology. Built by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, the farm's three wind turbines are installed on floats with taut anchor lines inspired by a technology used to stabilise oil platforms. Developed by SBM Offshore and IFP Energies Nouvelles, this technology is suitable for deep-sea areas and provides excellent float stability. Its adaptation for offshore wind turbine floats is a world first.

Built by Prysmian, the dynamic cables, which adapt to the movements of the floats, transport the electricity produced by the Provence Grand Large wind turbines. Connected to underwater and then onshore cables, they ensure the transmission of the generated electricity to the onshore connection station operated by RTE.

Since 2011, a permanent dialogue has been established between the Provence Grand Large teams and all local stakeholders: local authorities, elected officials, professional fishermen, associations, residents, etc. This dialogue has made it possible to integrate all the issues of the territory, whether in terms of local economic development or in environmental matters (camera detection system for sound scaring birds that approach, data collection from radar, etc.). A monitoring, surveillance, and information committee bringing together scientific experts has been established by the State since 2022 to guarantee independent scientific and technical expertise in supporting the environmental measures implemented by the Provence Grand Large wind farm, and to ensure the transparency of information on the data collected. This data enriches knowledge on this aspect and will be capitalised for the construction of future floating offshore wind farms.

Selected by the State in 2016 and supported by the EU (NER 300 and Feder programmes), the Future Investment Program (PIA) operated by the Ecological Transition Agency (ADEME), and the South Region, the Provence Grand Large project benefits from the support of the Aix-Marseille-Provence Metropolis and all the communities of the Gulf of Fos.

Bernard Fontana, Chairman and CEO of EDF, responded: “We are proud to commission France's first floating offshore wind farm, an important project for our country's energy sovereignty. By helping to diversify our renewable energy sources, this pilot farm is actively participating in France's energy transition, while supporting the emergence of a cutting-edge industrial sector in these innovative technologies. This experience is invaluable in carrying out the construction of our second floating offshore wind farm, Méditerranée Grand Large, for which we were awarded the contract in December 2024. These projects are part of the EDF group's ambition to contribute to the objective of carbon neutrality by 2050, by strengthening France's position as a major player in the renewable energy industry.”

Matthew Akman, Executive Vice President of Strategy and President of Energy at Enbridge Inc., added: “Enbridge is proud to be a partner in France's first floating offshore wind farm. This innovative project contributes to the development and opens new perspectives for the development of the offshore wind sector and the production of low-carbon energy. We are pleased to have Provence Grand Large in the Enbridge portfolio and to support the region's energy transition.”

Bill Rogers, Head of Sustainable Energy at RPC Investments, concluded: “RPC Investments is pleased to support the launch of France’s first floating offshore wind farm alongside Enbridge and EDF. This project represents an important and innovative milestone in renewable energy and aligns with our commitment to investing in opportunities that contribute to a low-carbon future.”

