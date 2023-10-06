Global Energy Group to supply pre-assembly support services to Moray West offshore wind farm

Global Energy Group (GEG) has been selected by Moray West offshore wind farm to provide pre-assembly support services for the marshalling of 62 transition pieces (TPs) at the Port of Nigg. The major contract encompasses a broad range of critical onsite services including craneage, logistics, mounting ancillary equipment, and inspection and repair support, which will be completed prior to installation of the TPs. Ocean Winds, the 50:50 joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables, is developing the Moray West project.

Securing this contract will support a number of jobs within GEG, as well as creating new roles onsite at the Port of Nigg. The TPs will start to arrive at the Port of Nigg later in 2023, with installation starting shortly afterwards and due for completion in 2024.

This latest project award follows the recent announcements that the Port of Nigg will be used by Siemens Gamesa for the marshalling and pre-assembly of Moray West’s wind turbine generators, as well as GEG’s Fabrication Division securing the production of two J-tube frames as key elements of the foundation structures.

GEG has built a successful track record in the offshore renewables industry over recent years, having managed more than 2.6 GW of offshore winds assets through the Port of Nigg. The group has grown its pre-assembly capabilities and expertise to service the comprehensive requirements of the offshore wind sector, cementing the company’s position as the partner of choice for offshore wind operations in the UK.

Charlie Morrison, Operations Director at GEG and Port of Nigg, said: “We are delighted to be chosen by Moray West to execute these services for their exciting development. Having successfully supported three previous offshore wind projects from the Port of Nigg, including Moray East, our team is very much looking forward to welcoming Ocean Winds back to site. The knowledge and experience we have developed allows us to continually improve our service offerings as the UK’s offshore wind partner of choice.”

Moray West Project Director, Pete Geddes, added: “We are delighted to have signed this services agreement with Global Energy Group to support the pre-assembly activities for the transition pieces destined for the Port of Nigg. Their strong track record in supporting offshore wind projects in Scotland, coupled with the expanded facilities at the port, give us confidence in capabilities to undertake this scope of work. Ocean Winds are committed to identifying and making significant investments to drive the next steps necessary to build capability and capacity within the supply chain in Scotland.”

