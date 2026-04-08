Revolve signs interconnection agreement for 130 MW wind project in Mexico

Revolve Renewable Power Corp., a North American owner, operator, and developer of renewable energy projects, has executed the final interconnection agreement with the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) for its 130 MW EL24 wind project, located in Tamaulipas, Mexico, completing a major milestone for the development of the project.

The interconnection agreement defines the technical and commercial terms under which EL24 will connect to, and deliver power into, Mexico’s national electricity grid. The execution of this agreement is a key milestone in the project’s development lifecycle, confirming the project’s grid access rights, connection capacity, and point-of-interconnection.

In addition to this, Revolve has also received approval from SEMARNAT, Mexico’s federal Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources, for the first environmental permit required for the project site, securing another important milestone.

Myke Clark, CEO of Revolve, responded: “Securing the final interconnection agreement for EL24 is a defining milestone for this project. Interconnection certainty is often the single most difficult and value-accretive development achievement for a project of this scale. Securing the interconnection agreement de-risks the project significantly, confirms our grid access rights, and puts EL24 firmly on the path to ready-to-build status. We are proud of the disciplined execution that has brought EL24 to this point and look forward to delivering further catalysts as we complete the remaining steps on EL24.”

EL24 has already received a final generation permit from the Comisión Nacional de Energía (CNE), Mexico’s federal regulator for the renewable energy sector. The project was one of only 5 wind projects across the entire country granted a generation permit by CNE in its recent procurement process. With the interconnection agreement signed, and the generation permit secured, Revolve will now focus on:

Completing final engineering and turbine optimisation.

Evaluating commercial pathways, including construction financing, strategic partnerships, and potential monetisation opportunities.

Ready-to-build targeted for late 2026.

Commercial operation date targeted for 2028.

Revolve will continue to update shareholders as further milestones are reached for the project over the coming months.

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