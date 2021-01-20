SSE Enterprise Telecoms secures offshore wind farm contract

SSE Enterprise Telecoms, one of the UK’s leading connectivity providers, has announced that it will provide the communications infrastructure for what will be one of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farms.

Once complete in 2022 - 2023, Seagreen offshore wind farm (Seagreen) will be capable of generating 1075 MW from its 114 North Sea turbines – enough to power 40% of all Scottish homes. A joint venture partnership between SSE Renewables and Total is investing £3 billion into the project, with onshore construction already underway and offshore construction due to get underway later in 2021.

Having been selected to spearhead the project following a competitive tender process, SSE Enterprise Telecoms will be responsible for the installation of a comprehensive Wide Area Network between the substation at Tealing, Dundee, Scotland, and the operations centre in Montrose, Scotland. The connection will provide offshore wind farm engineers based at Montrose with the visibility of SCADA and technical equipment at Tealing needed to manage the distribution of power to the substation. This will maximise the operational efficiency of Seagreen and help it remain compliant from regulatory and health and safety perspectives.

The role of SSE Enterprise Telecoms will be to facilitate the flow of data between the offshore wind farm’s planned substation and onshore operations centre, to allow for crucial data analysis. By enabling the transfer of data between on and offshore sites, the UK telco will be providing access to important insights into power, temperature and energy trends.

The announcement forms part of SSE Enterprise Telecoms’ significant network expansion programme. The company is committed to supporting the roll-out of business connectivity projects that will help futureproof the country and drive the nation’s digital ambitions.