Ammongas to upgrade biomethane project in Spain

Ammongas, part of European Energy, has signed an agreement to supply a complete biomethane upgrading system for a new biomethane facility located in Llíria, near Valencia, Spain. The upgrade will reduce methane emissions of the upcoming facility ensuring compliance with regulatory demands in EU. The upcoming facility is expected to be capable of reusing more than 80% of the heat used in the process.

The facility, which is owned by the company The Green Vector – a JV owned by Enagas Renovables and Genia, will transform biogas generated from agrifood and livestock waste into high-quality biomethane suitable for injection into the Spanish gas grid, using the best available techniques (BATs) and contributing to the decarbonisation of the energy system while promoting circular economy solutions for the agricultural and livestock sectors.

Under the agreement, Ammongas will deliver a full upgrading solution with a design capacity of 1850 Nm3/h and an estimated annual biomethane production of approximately 90 GWh.

“Spain is an important growth market for biomethane, and we are pleased to support the development of renewable gas infrastructure in the country,” said Jaime Casasus-Bribian CEO, at Ammongas, “With this project, we are delivering a complete upgrading solution designed for efficient biomethane production and grid injection, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the biogas industry.”

Located approximately 30 km from the city of Valencia, the plant will primarily use agricultural waste streams as feedstock for the anaerobic digestion process. Once operational, the facility will contribute to increasing Spain’s domestic production of renewable gas, reducing emissions associated with hard-to-abate sectors and supporting the country’s long-term energy transition objectives.

According to Daniel Silva Cepeda, Commercial Manager Spain and Southern Europe at Ammongas, the project reflects a broader development in the Spanish renewable gas market.

“Biomethane development in Spain has accelerated in recent years, and we are now seeing more innovative projects being developed than previously typical for the market,” added Cepeda. “This project demonstrates growing confidence in biomethane as part of Spain’s long-term energy transition and highlights increasing demand for more efficient upgrading solutions connected to gas grid injection.”

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