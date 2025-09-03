Bio Capital and Inverclyde Council partner to transform food waste into renewable energy

Bio Capital, the UK’s largest producer of green energy using food waste, has been awarded a new contract by Inverclyde Council through the Scottish Excel Framework for the collection and processing of food waste. Under the terms of the contract, Bio Capital’s facility in Cumbernauld, near Glasgow, will manage the collection and processing of up to 1600 tpy of food waste.

The contract was awarded through The Scottish Excel Framework, which is a collaborative procurement initiative that supports Scotland’s local authorities and public sector organisations in sourcing goods and services efficiently and sustainably.

Once collected, the food waste will be transported to Bio Capital’s strategically located transfer station at Linwood, where it will undergo pre-processing, before being sent to its Energen Biogas anaerobic digestion (AD) plant in Cumbernauld. There, it will be transformed into renewable energy and nutrient-rich bio-fertilizer supporting Scotland’s circular economy and net-zero ambitions.

Bio Capital’s Energen Biogas facility has the capacity to process up to 120 000 tpy of organic waste, helping to divert material from landfill and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 74 000 tpy of CO2-e. This waste is transformed into enough renewable energy to power almost 18 000 Scottish homes annually, while also producing over 100 000 tpy of nutrient-rich bio-fertilizer to support sustainable agriculture.

Tom Hall, Chief Commercial Officer at Bio Capital, commented: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Inverclyde Council through the Scottish Excel Framework. By combining our operational expertise and shared commitment to sustainability, we’re able to deliver a reliable and efficient food waste solution.

“The proximity of our Linwood transfer station to our AD facility ensures minimal transport emissions and maximum efficiency, helping to turn local food waste into renewable energy and sustainable bio-fertilizer. It’s a great example of how collaboration can drive meaningful environmental impact and the circular economy.”

Councillor Michael McCormick, Inverclyde Council’s convener of environment and regeneration, added: “This new partnership with Bio Capital is a win for our community and the environment. By turning food waste into clean energy and sustainable fertilizer, we’re not only reducing landfill and emissions – we’re helping build a greener Inverclyde.

“It’s a meaningful step forward that supports our local climate goals and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability in line with the council’s net-zero strategy.”

