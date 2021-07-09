Avfuel to supply Million Air Burbank with sustainable fuel

To support companies and flight departments looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Avfuel Corporation has collaborated with Million Air Burbank (KBUR) — an Avfuel-branded FBO — to provide its customers with a consistent supply of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation FuelTM.

Avfuel’s first truckload of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) arrived at the FBO on 24 June 2021, enabling Million Air Burbank’s customers to immediately and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pollution.

SAF is the most effective way to reduce a flight’s carbon footprint. To quantify its benefit, each truckload (approximately 8000 gal.) of SAF Avfuel supplies to the FBO provides a 22 t reduction in carbon emissions over its lifecycle, which is the equivalent of making five passenger vehicles zero emissions for one year. In the future, SAF could deliver up to 80% less greenhouse gas emissions over its lifecycle versus traditional jet fuel if used in its neat, concentrated form.

The announcement comes on the heels of Sonoma Jet Center (KSTS) agreeing to offer its customers Neste MY SAF from Avfuel on a continuous basis so anyone can fly in to the FBO at Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport and fuel up with the new alternative fuel, directly reducing their carbon emissions. Sonoma Jet Center has been the recipient of several loads of Avfuel’s Neste MY SAF for a designated flight department customer over the past few months and is excited to now offer SAF to all of its customers.

Neste MY SAF is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue materials – such as used cooking oil. It is a fully approved drop-in fuel that, once blended with petroleum jet fuel, meets ASTM D-1655 specification for conventional jet fuel and performance standards under all operating conditions. This makes Neste MY SAF an optimum solution to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aircraft, requiring no new investments, modifications or changes to the aircraft, fuel distribution procedures or airport fuel storage tanks.

