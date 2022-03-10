Global biogas market forecast 2022 to 2027

According to ResearchAndMarkets, the biogas market is expected to register a more than 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2022 - 2027. The outbreak of COVID-19 in 1Q20 has harmed the global biogas market. For instance, much of the groundwork was stopped for the Mount Everest Biogas Project in Nepal.
Further, due to COVID-19, India is likely to miss its 15 million biogas production goal by 2023. The biogas market is primarily driven by rising electricity demand and the growing focus on alternative fuels to achieve an imperishable form of energy and security. However, a lack of awareness and understanding about biogas as a source of energy in the general public is likely to hinder the market growth ResearchAndMarkets states.
Key market trends
Electricity generation to witness a significant growth
- Electricity generation from biogas has become a major trend in many countries, such as Germany, China, and India. Traditional conversion of biogas to generate electricity through a generator is predominantly the most active technology; however, electricity can also be generated through biogas through a fuel cell.
- The installed capacity of biogas energy worldwide reached around 20.1 GW in 2020. With the introduction of new technologies and innovation in the development of fuel cells, the installed capacity is expected to be continuously growing.
- There are several upcoming projects, commissioning of which is expected to support the market positively during the forecast period. As per Biogas World, globally there are nearly 2691 biogas projects, of which there are more than 30 projects that are in various development phases. A few of the prominent upcoming projects are the Hodzo biogas plant, Ghana, and the LA Sanitation biogas plant, US.
- Thus, such a development work is expected to support the rising electricity demand across the globe during the study period.
Europe to dominate the market
- With the maximum biogas production of 167 TW/h in 2020, Europe had dominated the biogas market.
- In 2020, the region had approximately 19 000 plants, with an approximate installed capacity of 13.8 GW. Germany is the dominant country, with the highest number of biogas plants, followed by Italy, France, Switzerland, and the UK.
- The region cumulatively generated around 63 380 GW/h of electricity in 2019, as per the latest report published by International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), with Germany being the largest producer. Moreover, Italy, the UK, the Czech Republic, France, and Poland are other biogas-based electricity producers in the region.
- Moreover, in Europe, various levels of government offer funding for biogas or have put into place policies to support the industry. With government support and policies, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, the European Commission approved under EU State aid rules an Italian support scheme for the production and distribution of advanced biofuels, including advanced biomethane.
- Hence, with existing infrastructure and government support schemes, the region is likely to dominate the market during the study period.
For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.
Energy Global's Winter 2021 issue
The Winter issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including NOV, Shell Naturelle, Penspen, Future Market Insights, and more.
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/bioenergy/10032022/global-biogas-market-forecast-2022-to-2027/