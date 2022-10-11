Nature Energy's inaugurates new biogas plant

On Friday 30 September, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Chairman of the Moderates, inaugurated Nature Energy's new biogas plant at Køng in Vordingborg. The plant can degas 300 000 tpy of biological waste from agriculture, industry and households and convert it into 20 million m3 of biogas, which displaces a corresponding amount of fossil natural gas from the energy system.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen commented: “It is a fixed task that Denmark becomes independent of Russian gas as soon as possible. Because we are in the middle of a serious energy and supply crisis that can be felt all the way into Danish living rooms. That is why I am of course also very happy to be allowed to inaugurate the new biogas plant in Køng, which moves Denmark closer to becoming 100% self-sufficient in biogas and thus independent of imported fossil natural gas.”

In Vordingborg Municipality, the Mayor, Mikael Smed (S), is pleased that the local production of green energy is increasing with the inauguration of Nature Energy Køng.

“The need to become self-sufficient with biogas is greater than ever before, and therefore we are also happy to be able to house Nature Energy's new facility in Vordingborg Municipality. We would like to contribute actively to scaling Danish biogas production, and Nature Energy's plant in Køng will make an important, green contribution,” added Smed.

Nature Energy Køng solves several social challenges. Both in Denmark and the rest of the world, there is a massive focus on to become independent of Russian natural gas. At the same time, work is being done under the auspices of the EU on an expansion of biogas in Europe, and in Denmark, with political will, there is potential to make the gas grid completely green as early as 2027.

Nature Energy Managing Director, Ole Hvelplund, commented: “Biogas solves several of the major challenges we face as a society – both in relation to security of supply and climate change. In Denmark, we already have the world's greenest gas network, and we work every day to increase the share of biogas.”

“With the inauguration of our 12th biogas plant here at home, we are taking another important green step towards replacing Russian natural gas with Danish, climate-friendly biogas. All of Nature Energy and I, of course, are incredibly proud of that.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe.