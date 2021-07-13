International consortium announces Australian green fuels project

An international consortium comprised of InterContinental Energy, CWP Global and Mirning Green Energy Limited has announced an integrated green fuels mega project in the South-East of Western Australia.

When fully operational, the Western Green Energy Hub (WGEH) could produce up to 50 GW of hybrid wind and solar power over 15 000 km2 in South-East Western Australia, across the Shires of Dundas and the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder. The region provides an optimal diurnal profile for renewable energy, with consistently high levels of wind and solar energy over a 24-hour period. WGEH will be built in phases to produce up to 3.5 million t of zero-carbon green hydrogen or 20 million t of green ammonia each year, which will be provided domestically and exported internationally as the green fuels market continues to expand post 2030.

The project will deliver significant socio-economic benefits to the local community, as well as provide a huge boost to the Western Australia State Government’s Renewable Hydrogen Strategy1 and the Commonwealth Government of Australia’s National Hydrogen Strategy2. Green fuels produced at the site will meet massive future demand from multiple sectors, including in cofiring in power generation, the shipping sector, heavy industry such as steel, chemicals and mining, as well as the aviation sector. The green hydrogen sector is predicted to become a US$2.5 trillion market by 2050.

In addition, WGEH will define a new model for natural resource and energy companies to partner with First Nations Land Owners. This is because Mirning Green Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirning Traditional Lands Aboriginal Corporation, will have a meaningful carried equity stake in the Project, together with a permanent seat on the WGEH Consortium Board. WGEH will be developed with complete respect for the Mirning community and its heritage in the area, with specific corporate governance requirements in this regard built into the WGEH Corporate Charter.

Trevor Naley, the inaugural Mirning Board Member of WGEH and the Chairman of the Mirning Traditional Lands Aboriginal Corporation said: “As First Nations Land Owners, the Mirning People are excited to hold such an integral and defining stake in this historical partnership with WGEH. This partnership through robust governance and a seat at the table for Mirning People will provide opportunities never before available to Indigenous Corporations. This representation alongside sustainable financial and substantial social benefits will provide security for future generations.

These commitments will encourage our young indigenous people to dream big, knowing that these ambitions can be realised. Pride in oneself, in culture and community will end the welfare cycle which has plagued many indigenous families. It is desired that through living and working on our native title land with WGEH, our people will live and work with enduring culture, strong leadership, innovative vision and values with heart.

There are many to thank for this journey and as we look toward the future, we the Mirning People wish our partners at WGEH great success with the project.”

