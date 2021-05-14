Seaboard Energy to use Haldor Topsoe’s renewable fuel technology

Seaboard Energy has chosen Haldor Topsoe (Topsoe)’s HydroFlex™ renewable fuel technology to produce clean renewable diesel from tallow and soybean oil. The 6500 bpd unit is currently under construction at Seaboard Energy’s site in Hugoton, Kansas, US, and is scheduled for operation at the end of 2021. Topsoe will also provide H2bridge™ hydrogen technology based on the modular and highly efficient Haldor Topsoe Convection Reformer™ (HTCR) technology.

Topsoe is the licensor and supplier of basic engineering, proprietary equipment, catalyst, and technical services for Seaboard Energy’s renewable fuels complex in Hugoton. The project is based on HydroFlex™, an industry-proven Topsoe technology to produce renewable fuels from a wide variety of renewable feedstocks.

“We are very proud that Seaboard Energy has chosen HydroFlex™ and H2bridge™ for the company’s strategic expansion into renewable diesel. Seaboard is an impressive organisation with businesses in many different industries. We look forward to starting up this plant with our friends from Seaboard,” says Henrik Rasmussen, Managing Director, The Americas, Haldor Topsoe Inc.

With HydroFlex™, customers can convert low value feedstocks to renewable fuels that qualify for the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit. The innovative HydroFlex™ process layout offers lower CAPEX, but also a lower energy consumption during operation, resulting in a lower Carbon Index (CI). The technology can be deployed in both grassroots units and revamps for co-processing or stand-alone applications.

