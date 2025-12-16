Biorig to invest in Polish biomethane market

Solarig, through its green division, Biorig, will invest PLN 1.5 billion in the Polish biomethane market by creating a major platform with the capacity to produce 1 TWh/y – enough to power 400 000 average Polish households.

The Spanish company aims to be a leader in this emerging segment of the local economy; especially since Poland has significant potential for biomethane production, which, according to the Polish Economic Institute (PIE), could reach as much as 8 billion m3/y, corresponding to 46% of the country’s natural gas demand. In the long term – by 2050 – it may increase to even 13 billion m3 (Gas for Climate data), which would place Poland in fifth place in the EU in terms of production capacity.

Biorig also chose this region due to its large livestock base, which offers potential for sustainable feedstock. Poland has the second-highest number of farms in the EU after Romania, with 1.3 million agricultural holdings. The country also has nearly 5.9 million ha. of cultivated land devoted to cereals, as well as robust and varied poultry, cattle, and swine farming sectors. These conditions create an ideal landscape for Biorig’s green investments, which are deeply rooted in the rural environment and integrated with the agricultural sector, relying on manure, slurry, and various agricultural by-products, including straw. Biorig’s comprehensive model optimises waste management from the primary sector, reducing environmental contamination of soils through nitrification.

Biorig’s growth strategy in Poland will be centred on collaboration with local developers and suppliers who share the company’s technical and environmental vision. This will be achieved through the acquisition of brownfield projects that are ready to build (Rtb). The company will then be able to further develop these initiatives by integrating its experience in the construction, management, and operation of biomethane plants in Europe. This approach will be complemented by greenfield developments for new facilities.

Announcements regarding business plans for Poland are part of the development strategy of the Solarig Group, representing a company’s commitment to Poland’s energy transition.

“Poland represents a strategic opportunity due to the great potential of its market: this is a key moment, thanks to regulatory momentum that encourages the installation of biomethane plants – energy infrastructures essential for reducing dependence on fossil fuels and efficiently managing organic waste for recovery as biofertilizers. These are solid foundations on which to establish ourselves as a leading international player in the biomethane market. We are excited to contribute to the sector’s development with a model successfully tested in Spain and Italy, adapted to the local context,” explained Piotr Tomasz Kosior, Country Manager Biorig Poland.

