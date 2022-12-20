Nature Energy and Énergir to invest in Canada biogas plant

In the coming years, approximately DKK 7 billion will be invested in building up to 10 biogas plants in Quebec together with Énergir, Quebec's leading gas supply company. This is Nature Energy's largest investment outside the country's borders to date.

Nature Energy and Énergir must jointly develop, build, and operate biogas plants that together can deliver 200 million m3 of biogas per year, corresponding to one-third of Quebec's target for carbon dioxide reduction by 2030.

Ole Hvelplund, CEO of Nature Energy, said: “With this partnership, we significantly strengthen our presence in Canada. With our biogas plant, we want to produce a stable supply of green gas in Quebec and ensure agriculture with efficient and valuable fertilizer based on the degassed biomass. This makes the entire energy production circular and profitable in a strong partnership with local agriculture and business.”

Èric Lachance, CEO of Énergir Inc., added: “We have worked tirelessly for over 10 years to develop the green biogas in Quebec. With this agreement, we want to further speed up and accelerate the development of biogas production in Quebec. It also provides an opportunity to support the regions of Quebec with promising projects in their rural areas.”

Nature Energy already operates 13 biogas plants in Denmark and one in the Netherlands, and has a plant under construction in France. In addition, there are a significant number of new plants on the way in Denmark, the US, France, and the Netherlands, in addition to Canada.

“We have the experience of both developing the projects and operating plants of this size, and we have a strong development department where we work with PtX and constantly optimise the production of biogas,” commented Hvelplund.

The plants in Canada will be operated by Nature Energy, while Nature Energy and Énergir will work together responsible for the constructions according to Nature Energy's model.

