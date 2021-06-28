ScottishPower Renewables launches biofuel pilot project

ScottishPower Renewables has launched an innovative pilot project to reduce its carbon emissions by using waste vegetable oil to help power crew transfer vessels working on its flagship East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm, located in the UK.

Supporting the company’s commitment to net-zero, the renewable vessel fuel, HVO30 – made from 30% hydrogenated vegetable oil and a marine gas oil fuel blend – will be used to power two crew transfer vessels provided by Great Yarmouth-based NR Marine Services.

Compared to standard marine gas oil, HVO30 is predicted to result in approximately a 30% reduction in equivalent CO ² emissions from the two vessels. The renewable fuel is created from 100% waste vegetable oils and holds a proof of sustainability certificate from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system.

ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE Project Director, Charlie Jordan, commented: “As part of the drive to get to net-zero, we’ve been working with suppliers across our East Anglia ONE wind farm to reduce CO ² emissions throughout the project. Developing low emission vessels for use in operational wind farms is a real challenge for the industry and we’re proud to be leading the way and taking on this challenge to help us operate in a cleaner and greener way.

“As we continue to work towards net-zero – and with the UK hosting the COP26 UN climate change summit later this year – it’s vital we all do our bit to ensure our operations are as sustainable as possible. Our ambition is to continually work with our supply chain to find ways of reducing our environmental impact across our projects. We’re really pleased to be working with NR Marine Services to deliver this pilot project, which is an exciting milestone on that journey.”

Located 43 km off the coast of Suffolk, England, the East Anglia ONE wind farm generates up to 714 MW/yr of clean energy – enough to power more than 630 000 homes. The £2.5 billion project features 102 Siemens Gamesa 7 MW offshore wind turbines and is a joint venture between ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG). It is one of four offshore wind farms ScottishPower Renewables is aiming to develop in the region.

