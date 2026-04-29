Centrica Energy signs biomethane agreement with Stream BioEnergy

Centrica Energy, in collaboration with Bord Gáis Energy, has signed an agreement with Stream BioEnergy to provide long-term offtake and route-to-market services for Ireland’s largest biomethane facility processing municipal food and garden waste under development near Cork, Ireland. The plant will convert food and green waste into renewable biomethane for injection into the Irish gas grid, supporting the coun-try’s decarbonisation goals and circular economy ambitions.

Stream BioEnergy is a leading developer of biogas plants in Ireland, and this new project represents a significant step forward in scaling sustainable gas production from organic waste. When operational in 2027, the new plant will process 90 000 tpy of domestic and commercial food and garden waste to generate 80 GWh/y of un-subsidised biomethane.

Under the agreement, Centrica Energy will offtake 100% of the biomethane produced at the facility and manage the associated green certificates, ensuring the renewable gas reaches end users efficiently and sustainably. The deal is supported by Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica’s Irish energy supply business, which will play a key role in enabling the delivery of biomethane to the Irish market.

As Ireland’s biomethane market continues to develop, Centrica Energy and Bord Gáis Energy are uniquely placed to support its growth through their combined infrastructure, trading capabilities, and deep market expertise. Together, they are enabling the integration of renewable gas into the energy system and unlocking new opportunities across Europe.

Cassim Mangerah, Managing Director of Centrica Energy, said “We’re proud to partner with Stream BioEnergy on a project that turns waste into clean, renewable energy. By converting organic waste into biomethane, the project supports a circular economy and reduces reliance on fossil fuels, making it a truly sustainable energy solution. Centrica Energy’s role in managing the full offtake and certificates ensures that biomethane can be brought to market efficiently, delivering real value to Irish consumers and contributing to a lower-carbon future.”

Kevin Fitzduff, Co-Founder of Stream BioEnergy, added: “We are proud to have started construction on one of Ireland’s largest biomethane facilities, a key part of Ireland’s decarbonisation journey, and welcome the strong support from our investors, commercial counterparties, Cork County Council, the local community and all our other stakeholders. Ireland’s biomethane sector is entering an exciting phase of growth, and this facility is a key part of that journey. Working with Centrica Energy ensures our output is professionally managed and brought to market efficiently, helping to establish biomethane as a reliable part of the country’s energy mix.”

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