Sweetman Renewables continues renewable energy negotiations

Sweetman Renewables is in advanced negotiations with several sawmill and wood processing companies to secure supply of biomass for the production of domestic renewable energy, including green hydrogen, and for export.

Chairman John Halkett said he was very encouraged by ongoing discussions with forest and plantation owners and contractors regarding the supply of biomass from residues left behind after sawlog harvesting.

“Negotiations with sawmill and wood processing companies to supply biomass for export for bioenergy production in Japan and for domestic renewable energy utilisation are encouraging and ongoing,” he said.

“This includes supplying biomass to the Verdant Earth Technologies renewable baseload power station at Singleton, New South Wales, Australia, and also for domestic green hydrogen production.”

Mr Halkett said significant quantities of waste biomass would be sourced from post-consumer industrial and residual waste streams. This will bring substantial benefits in reducing pressure on landfills with associated cost saving benefits to local councils.

“Waste wood residues present an exciting opportunity to expand Australia’s bioenergy sector and support increasing renewable baseload energy, plus remove waste woof from landfills”, he said.

Laboratory testing of calorific values and other technical parameters is now underway. This will provide more precise data for both forest and plantation sourced biomass and biomass from industrial and residential waste streams, to support prospective biomass export and for domestic renewable energy and hydrogen production.

Sweetman Renewables has confirmed that green hydrogen production utilising wood waste to produce syngas, hydrogen and biochar is a commercially attractive and exciting aspect of the Sweetman Renewables business model.

Via its Sweetman Hydrogen company, Sweetman Renewables plans to convert waste wood and biomass into green hydrogen to supply the lucrative global hydrogen market.

Sweetman Hydrogen is one of the few companies targeting the production of true green hydrogen.

“These commercial activities will also provide regional employment and related economic benefits and contribute to the transition from a reliance on thermal coal businesses for the Hunter Valley region,” Mr Halkett said.

