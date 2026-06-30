Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners takes FID on large scale biogas plant in Spain

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Advanced Bioenergy Fund I (ABF I), has reached final investment decision (FID) on what will be one of Spain’s largest biogas plants, Cobirgy, located in La Sentiu de Sió, Lérida (Catalonia). The Cobirgy plant is ABF I’s fifth investment and its third outside Denmark. ABF I is thus well on track to deploy the fund’s €727 million of committed capital.

With an estimated annual biomethane production of more than 230 GWh, Cobirgy is expected to have the highest biomethane output of any biogas plant in Spain to date, along with the production of approximately 150 000 tpy of soil improver and organic fertilizer products. Using state-of-the-art technology, the plant will contribute significantly to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and local nitrate pollution.

The Cobirgy biogas plant has been designated a Strategic Business Project by the Government of Catalonia and is supported with a CAPEX grant from the Catalonian government, underpinning its national and regional importance.

Thomas Dalsgaard, Partner at CIP and Lead Partner for ABF, commented: “We are excited to enter the Spanish bioenergy market with Cobirgy, ABF’s first investment in Spain. It is an important step for the fund and will make a significant contribution to Spain’s energy security and decarbonisation, create local jobs and drive investments across the agricultural sector and surrounding rural communities. We look forward to progressing the project and entering the construction phase in close collaboration with local farmers, development partners and authorities.”

Once fully operational, Cobirgy will process up to 500 000 tpy of feedstock, converting agricultural and industrial organic waste into biomethane, which will play a crucial role in strengthening Spain’s energy independence and green transition. More than 350 local farmers have already formally joined the project, ensuring that over 80% of the slurry will come from farms located within a 15-km radius.

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