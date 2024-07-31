Uniper expands green portfolio

Uniper has taken its decarbonisation efforts one step further. At the Gate terminal in Rotterdam, the company has become the first shipper to start using the BioLNG production capacity to convert biomethane into BioLNG.

"We are excited to be able to take another step towards a greener future. The decarbonisation of the market for marine and truck fuels will require the use of several low to zero-carbon fuels. BioLNG is among the most important ones. It will contribute to meeting the emission reduction targets of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for seagoing vessels including Uniper’s own LNG fleet. It is great that once again we are able to generate incremental value out of our Gate terminal asset." Said Carsten Poppinga, Chief Commercial Officer of Uniper.

The BioLNG produced at the Gate terminal was certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) scheme. The underlying commodity is biogas produced in one of the EU member states, upgraded to biomethane to remove substances such as carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulphide and fed into the Dutch natural gas grid. At the Gate exit point, the LNG terminal takes over the biomethane and liquefies it using the terminal’s existing infrastructure. The capacity of the liquefier is about 100 000 tpy and can be used by the existing shippers.

This is another step in developing a fully integrated biomethane-BioLNG supply chain within Uniper to increase the value of our Gate asset and further reduce the emissions of our portfolio.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!