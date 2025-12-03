Westbridge Renewables receives final transmission and connection approvals

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dolcy Solar Inc., has received final approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) for the Dolcy solar + energy storage project through Decision 30228-D01-2025. This decision grants the transmission line permit & licence and connection approval, completing all discretionary permitting required to commence construction.

The AUC transmission line permit & licence and connection approval includes approval of the needs identification document from the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), the facility approval for Dolcy Solar Inc., and the facility approvals for AltaLink Management Ltd. This authorisation allows Dolcy to construct and operate the Dolcy 948AL transmission line, connecting the 300 MWac solar photovoltaic (PV) and 100 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) to Alberta’s grid. Located in the Municipal District of Wainwright No. 61, the Dolcy project represents one of Westbridge’s most advanced Canadian developments.

The completion of these final stage approvals with the AUC moves the Dolcy project into the ‘Ready-to-Build’ stage. Dolcy is a multi-system solution combining a utility scale solar power plant with an approved capacity up to 300 MWac, alongside BESS with capacity up to 200 MWh and once operational, is expected to power more than 58 000 Alberta homes. This marks the company’s third project to reach this stage in Alberta, demonstrating Westbridge’s continued commitment as a leading developer of renewable energy projects in the province. It follows the previously announced development of both the Georgetown and Sunnynook projects.

Stefano Romanin, Director and CEO, commented: “This approval represents the final regulatory milestone for Dolcy, confirming our ability to originate and advance high-quality renewable projects from concept to construction readiness. It’s a tremendous achievement by our team and partners.”

Maggie McKenna, Director and COO, added: “We are proud to have achieved this important milestone for the Dolcy project, particularly in light of the challenging and ever-evolving regulatory environment in this Province.”

