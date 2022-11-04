Repsol and MN8 invest in energy management platform Smarkia

Through its Deep Tech fund, Repsol has acquired 33% of the technology company Smarkia, a software-as-a-service platform that provides its customers with energy optimisation solutions. For its part, the US renewable energy company MN8 Energy has acquired 37% of the startup. In the same operation, Repsol has transferred one of its energy optimisation technologies to Smarkia, which will be in charge of its commercialisation.

Repsol has found in Smarkia’s technology platform a perfect complement to enhance the technology developed in its innovation centre, Repsol Technology Lab, over the last few years. Now, researchers from both companies will share their experience in the digitalisation of energy management to enhance current developments, using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and edge computing. In turn, this combination will allow Smarkia to position itself at the forefront in innovative sectors such as flexibility markets or the optimisation of renewable energy generation.

MN8’s entry into Smarkia’s capital aligns with its strategy of investing in technologies that allow it to offer digital solutions that help its customers’ energy transition. In addition, MN8 Energy has one of the largest solar portfolios in the US, with 850 solar projects and an installed capacity of more than 2.6 GW, which makes it a key player in this collaboration, thanks to its experience in the operation of renewable energy assets.

Smarkia currently manages more than 400 000 metering points in more than 300 customers in 32 different productive sectors in Europe, the US, and Latin America. Among its clients are Repsol, MN8 Energy, Telefonica Tech, and Solar360, and thanks to this technology it expects to continue its growth as a benchmark energy management platform.

