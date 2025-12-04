Helios renewable energy project receives positive development consent decision

The renewable energy project DCO application has been granted development consent by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The scheme comprises the installation of ground mounted solar arrays, energy storage, and associated development comprising grid connection infrastructure and other infrastructure integral to the construction, operation, and maintenance of the development for the generation of over 50 MW of electricity.

The application was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for consideration by Enso Green Holdings D Limited on 2 July 2024 and accepted for examination on 30 July 2024.?

Following an examination during which the public, statutory consultees and interested parties were given the opportunity to give evidence to the Examining Authority, recommendations were made to the Secretary of State on 3 September 2025.??

This is the 102nd energy application out of 169 applications examined to date and was again completed by the Planning Inspectorate within the statutory timescale laid down in the Planning Act 2008.??

Local communities continue to be given the opportunity of being involved in the examination of projects that may affect them. Local people, the local authority and other interested parties were able to participate in this six-month examination.??

The Examining Authority listened and gave full consideration to all local views and the evidence gathered during the examination before making its recommendation to the Secretary of State.?

The decision, the recommendation made by the Examining Authority to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero and the evidence considered by the Examining Authority in reaching its recommendation are publicly available on the?project pages of the National Infrastructure Planning website.?

This decision was made by Minister Martin McCluskey on behalf of the Energy Secretary’s legal authority.

