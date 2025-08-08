Qair secures financing for hybrid solar + storage project in Mauritius

Qair has announced the closing of a new loan to support the implementation of a hybrid solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Mauritius. This project builds upon Qair’s long-standing presence in the Indian Ocean and its strategic ambition to accelerate the energy transition across Africa.

Present in Mauritius since 2008, Qair has been a committed partner to the country’s clean energy objectives. The company currently operates a 10 MW wind farm in Plaine des Roches and solar parks with a combined capacity of 25.3 MW. In 2023, Qair was awarded four hybrid solar?+?BESS projects totalling 60?MWac, representing one of the most ambitious energy infrastructure packages undertaken in Mauritius in recent years. This new financing will allow the company to move ahead with implementation, contributing directly to the national target of reaching 60% renewable energy in the electricity mix by 2030.

“The financing of Stor’Sun I and II marks an important step in our commitment to supporting next-generation energy infrastructure, contributing to the stability of the national electricity grid and the increased integration of renewable energies. This partnership goes far beyond financial support, as it reflects our shared commitment to building a cleaner and more resilient energy future for Mauritius, and we wel-come Qair’s renewed confidence in the bank,” said Rita Gujadhur, Officer-in-Charge of SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with SBM Bank, whose strong grasp of large scale renewable projects makes them a trusted long-term partner,” added Olivier Gaering, Indian Ocean Regional Director at Qair. “This choice was based on the Bank’s exceptional understanding of the challenges and specificities of large scale, innovative projects, making it the clear long-term partner for Stor’Sun. The bank’s ability to tailor its support to next-generation infrastructure has been key to the Stor’Sun initiative.”

