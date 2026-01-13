EDP brings Portugal’s first hybrid hydro-solar project into operation

EDP has brought a hybrid generation project combining hydropower and onshore solar into operation – the first of its kind for the group worldwide and also in Portugal with this combination of renewable technologies. The Pracana complex, located in central Portugal, will deliver 89 MW of capacity, marking another significant step for the energy sector and reinforcing the company’s commitment to the energy transition.

The new hybrid park is located in the municipalities of Mação and Proença-a-Nova, in the districts of Santarém and Castelo Branco respectively, and will generate enough energy to supply around 51 800 households while avoiding the emission of approximately 35 000 tpy of carbon dioxide. It combines a photovoltaic solar plant, with 90 000 panels and a capacity of 48 MW, with the existing hydroelectric infrastructure at the Pracana dam on the Ocreza River, inaugurated in 1951 and with a capacity of 41 MW.

The group’s investment in hybridisation enables increased renewable energy production through existing infrastructure, particularly distribution networks, reducing operating costs and minimising environmental impact, while strengthening generation capacity in a context of lengthy licensing processes.

“Pracana is another milestone in our strategy: by combining hydropower and onshore solar, we reinforce system stability, accelerate the energy transition, and reduce territorial impact. It is EDP’s first project of this kind globally and proves that innovation and efficiency can go hand in hand,” said Pedro Vasconcelos, Executive Board Member of EDP and head of the group’s business in the Iberian Peninsula.

The new solar plant, now integrated with the dam, began construction in January 2025, and its estimated annual solar energy production is 87 GWh. The project also stands out for its high safety and social responsibility standards: more than 30 000 hours of work were recorded without accidents, with a peak of 150 workers involved during the construction phase.

