OX2 to build solar farm at decommissioned coal mine

OX2 has received EPBC approval, Australia’s central piece of environmental legislation, to build the 135 MW Muswellbrook solar and storage project by an old coal mine in New South Wales.

The project site is adjacent to the Muswellbrook coal mine, which ceased operations in 2022, on land primarily owned by mine operator Idemitsu Australia. The project forms part of a broader vision to redevelop the former mining site into a hub for industrial and energy innovation. The project is developed together with Idemitsu and already holds development approval.

“This is a leading example of the transition of the Upper Hunter Valley from coal mining to innovative post-mining land uses. The Muswellbrook solar project is an early mover in the repurposing of a coal mine into an energy generation site and serves as an important test case for the broader region,” said Catherine Way, Director of Development, OX2 Australia.

Muswellbrook is the second OX2 project in Australia to receive EPBC approval. The 90 MW Summerville solar and storage project, also in New South Wales, received its EPBC approval in July.

“I’m proud to see the continued progress of our projects in Australia. These approvals reflect the strength and professionalism of our team, as well as the growing momentum behind renewable energy across the country,” added Stephen Symons, Country Manager, OX2 Australia.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!