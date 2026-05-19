RWE builds further solar park and new battery storage facility at Hambach opencast mine

RWE has begun construction on a large utility scale solar plant in the Rhein-Erft district. The Manheimer Bucht solar park is being built within the Hambach opencast mine, in the municipality of Kolpingstadt Kerpen. A total of 25 300 solar modules are being installed in an area the size of around 20 football pitches. The first parts of the substructure and some modules have already been installed. Upon completion at the end of this year, the solar farm will have a capacity of 16.5 MWp (14.8 MWac) and will produce enough climate-friendly electricity to supply the equivalent of around 5000 households annually.

Manheimer Bucht will form the southern end of the future lake at Hambach opencast mine. It will take several decades for the water to reach the area. RWE is using this time to expand renewable energies in suitable, approved areas.

The solar farm will be supplemented by a co-located battery storage facility, construction of which is scheduled to begin this summer. Designed to have a ca-pacity of 80 MWh, the storage-facility is planned to be commissioned end of 2026 to contribute to grid stability.

Sopna Sury, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, said: “With this project, we are continuing to drive the energy transition forward and systematically expanding our solar portfolio. We already operate nine large solar parks in the Rhenish region. By adding battery storage systems, we can make the generated electricity available when it is needed. Involving local residents and communities is particularly important to us. That is why we are working closely with NEULAND HAMBACH GmbH on our renewable energy projects at the Hambach opencast mine.”

Lars Kulik, RWE Power board member responsible for the lignite division, added: “Our opencast mines are turning into lakes. To ensure that the region remains an energy hub, we are using the future lake areas to expand renewable energy in the meantime. In this way, we are creating opportunities for our team and the region.”

One battery storage facility and three solar farms with a total capacity of 61 MWp are already in operation at Hambach opencast mine. RWE operates these plants in collaboration with NEULAND HAMBACH GmbH, which represents the surrounding municipalities of Elsdorf, Jülich, Kerpen, Merzenich, Niederzier, and Titz. As part of this co-operation, the municipalities also have the option to participate in the Manheimer Bucht project.

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