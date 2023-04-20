NASH Renewables and TGS launch NASH | dev

TGS has announced the launch of NASH | dev in partnership with renewables energy software company NASH Renewables. The platform is a wind, solar, and hybrid project optimisation software application focusing on European markets. NASH | dev enables project developers to unlock the full potential of their renewable energy projects – economically and environmentally.

The software application enables the conversion of local wind and solar resources into the highest possible market value for merchant and power purchase agreement (PPA) projects. It facilitates the configuration of a new renewable energy project in less than a minute and simulates asset-specific energy production, capture price, and revenue forecasts in seconds.

NASH | dev also expands TGS’ Wind AXIOM application to offer complete coverage of early-stage wind and solar site feasibility and annual energy production (AEP) analysis. Together, TGS and Nash Renewables will leverage their expertise and experience to provide digital solutions and insights that meet the unique needs of the energy industry.

Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS, said: “Through this valuable collaboration of digital expertise and data coverage, TGS and NASH Renewables continue to drive innovation and digitalisation in the renewable energy space.”

Daniel Luecht, CEO of NASH Renewables, commented: “We are thrilled to launch NASH | dev to pave the way for a net zero future and to meet the upcoming needs of the renewable energy industry. Our partnership with TGS will enable us to expand our reach and accelerate our industry impact.”

