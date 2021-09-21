Siemens Energy and Sumitomo Electric partner up

Siemens Energy, together with its consortium partner Sumitomo Electric, have signed a contract with Greenlink Interconnector Limited. Siemens Energy will deliver the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter technology for the 190 km electricity interconnector, Greenlink. The 500 MW HVDC link will connect the power grids of Ireland and Great Britain. As the power can flow in either direction, depending on supply and demand in each country, it allows both countries to benefit from increased grid stability, security of power supply and cost-effective growth and integration of low carbon energy. Work will begin at the start of 2022 following financial close.

HVDC technology offers the most efficient means of transmitting large amounts of power over long distances. Siemens Energy will be responsible for the overall system design and the construction of two converter stations located close to the Great Island transmission substation in County Wexford, Ireland, and the Pembroke transmission substation in Pembrokeshire, Wales. Both converter stations will use Siemens Energy’s HVDC PLUS technology with modular multi-level arrangement (VSC-MMC) to convert Alternating Current to Direct Current and vice versa. Linked via an HVDC XLPE (crosslinked polyethylene) cable system by Sumitomo, the stations will enable the low-loss transport of energy with a voltage of 320 kV. Siemens Energy’s scope of supply also includes a Service and Maintenance Agreement with an initial duration of seven years.

Greenlink has key strategic importance, as it will provide significant additional interconnection between Ireland and Great Britain, with onward connections to continental Europe. Leading to more import and export capacity in both countries, it will enable a diversified energy mix, bolster European energy security, and ultimately make the enhanced integration of renewable energy possible. The EU has recognised Greenlink’s contribution to security of supply and the environment by designating it a ‘Project of Common Interest’.

