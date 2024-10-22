SunCable receives Conditional Approval for PowerLink project

SunCable has been granted Conditional Approval by the Singaporean Government’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) to import green electricity via its flagship project the Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink).

The Conditional Approval follows a comprehensive process by the EMA which determined that AAPowerLink is technically and commercially viable.

Mitesh Patel, Interim CEO of SunCable International, welcomed the announcement and thanked the EMA and the Singaporean Government for their support.

“Today’s announcement is a vote of confidence in the commercial and technical viability of our project,” he said.

“Obtaining Conditional Approval means SunCable can move forward with the next phase of development and commercial activities and strengthening our partnership with Indonesia.

“We will also progress commercial discussions with industrial customers in Singapore and engagement with the Northern Territory Government and the Traditional Owners of the project site.

“We are seeking to supply up to 1.75 GW (15%) of Singapore’s total electricity needs, and to critically diversify Singapore’s technology and import origin mix, which will improve the resilience of the country’s energy grid and help it achieve its Net Zero goals.”

The AAPowerLink aims to deliver 1.75 GW of green electricity to customers in Singapore.

This is in addition to the planned 4 GW staying in Australia to power future green industries in Darwin.

SunCable will uniquely offer customers a firm 24/7 load sourced from solar and wind energy backed by storage to meet Singapore’s day and night-time renewable energy demand.

Energy will be generated in the Barkly region of the Northern Territory, which offers some of the world’s best renewable resources, facilitating globally cost-competitive and secure green power.

To date, SunCable has invested over AUD$250 million across Australia, Singapore and Indonesia to support the development of the project.

“Receiving Conditional Approval provides increased confidence in the concept of developing cross-border electricity trade, and establishing a new export industry for Australia,” added Patel.

“High voltage long-distance subsea cables are critical to the global energy transition, and solve for the transmission of green electrons within and between countries.”

Electricity demand in the Asia-Pacific is set to increase by 70% by 2040 and more than double by 2050, stated Patel.

“SunCable has identified the opportunity for Australia to play a key role in meeting this demand by building landmark projects that utilise High Voltage Direct Current subsea cable to connect high-yield renewable energy generation in the Northern Territory to major cities throughout the region,” he said.

Today’s approval builds on a series of recent project milestones reached by SunCable.

In August, the AAPowerLink received its principal Commonwealth Government environmental approval, allowing the company to pursue the next phase of development, working closely with valued stakeholders in Australia and overseas.

The project will create thousands of jobs and an estimated AUD$20 billion in economic value to the Northern Territory over its construction and operation phases.

SunCable is advancing key authorisations and approvals with the Northern Territory Government and with the Traditional Owners of the generation site, and is progressing commercial offtake discussions with green industrial proponents in the Darwin region.

The company will also continue development activities in Indonesia and Singapore.

It will spend USD$2.5 billion directly in Indonesia over the project’s lifespan, creating an estimated 7500 jobs across sectors including manufacturing, construction, marine, maintenance, and energy.

SunCable has already started to help grow Indonesia’s renewable energy workforce by investing in and funding various partnerships, scholarships, and joint research projects.

In Singapore, SunCable’s clean energy import will increase energy security and resilience; drive green industrial development; support Net Zero goals; create jobs; and directly abate six megatons of carbon each year.

