ScottishPower Renewables' Hollandmey project receives consent

ScottishPower Renewables has received consent for its Hollandmey renewable energy development in Caithness, 8 km southwest of John o’ Groats.

Harnessing both the wind and the sun in the north of Scotland, the development will be made up of 10 wind turbines with a capacity of 50 MW, alongside solar panels of around 15 MW and a 15 MW battery energy storage facility.

Gillian Noble, Managing Director, Onshore Origination and Development at ScottishPower Renewables, said: “We’ve received consent for our Hollandmey project, providing enough green electricity for around 40 000 homes. In building onshore wind, solar, and battery together we can maximise the electricity we are able to generate at the site and deliver to homes and businesses across the UK.”

ScottishPower Renewables has been working alongside communities across the UK for nearly two decades and has a proven track record of delivering jobs, biodi-versity improvements, and community funds through its renewable projects.

As part of the Hollandmey Renewable Development, ScottishPower Renewables has reached an agreement with Highland Council to provide a £50 000 contribution to support the electric vehicle network in the Highlands in addition to a community benefit package still to be confirmed.

The project is also expected to deliver a boost during construction, with opportunities available for local businesses to work to support the renewable development.

As well as supporting people, the project will provide an enhanced habitat management area for biodiversity, helping to restore peatland and local plants and wildlife to thrive.

