European Energy inaugurates first hybrid park

European Energy has inaugurated its first hybrid park, which combines solar and wind power. The park is located in Kronoberg county in Sweden and has a 49.6 MW wind park consisting of eight wind turbines combined with a solar park with a capacity of 39.3 MWp.

The annual production of the park is estimated at around 126 GWh, equivalent to the yearly electricity consumption of more than 25 000 households.

“The advantage of combining solar and wind is that they have different production times. The sun shines most during the day and summer, while the wind blows more at night and during winter. This gives us a more even production and smarter use of the power grid,” said Peter Braun, Country Manager for European Energy in Sweden.

The hybrid park is connected at one connection point to the electricity grid in Sweden, which has reduced the costs of constructing and operating the park.

“This is a milestone for renewable electricity in Sweden, but also for European Energy, since it is the first hybrid park we have developed, built, and are operating ourselves. By combining solar and wind in the same location, we achieve a more even production and can make more efficient use of land and infrastructure,” added Thorvald Spanggaard, Executive Vice President and Head of Project Development at European Energy.

The project has been carried out with significant consideration for the natural environment, which is in a forested area. The rocky terrain was managed by using existing soil masses, which reduced the need for transportation. In addition, European Energy has initiated a series of measures to enhance biodiversity in the area, which previously consisted mainly of a production forest with low ecological value.

The entire construction time of the hybrid park has been four years. European Energy has undertaken several biodiversity initiatives at the park, including the preservation of water ponds, the creation of natural habitats around the park’s edges, and the sowing of plants that benefit pollinators.

At the inauguration, Maria Arnholm, Governor of Kronoberg County, officially opened the park by connecting two cables – one from the wind park and one from the solar park.

Skåramåla is the first of three planned solar-wind hybrid parks in Sweden, developed by European Energy. Next in line is Grevekulla in Ydre Municipality, which is already under construction.

