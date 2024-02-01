Labour Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland visits Swiss energy storage project

Labour Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray MP, has visited the Nant de Drance pumped storage hydro project, one of the most powerful pumped storage plants in Europe, commissioned in 2022.

The visit, undertaken with Glen Earrach Energy (GEE), Green Highland, Alpiq and AECOM, is set against the backdrop of the UK government’s consultation on designing a policy framework to enable investment in long-duration electricity storage (LDES).

The Labour Party has committed to investing in long duration energy storage to ensure that there is sufficient zero emission back-up power and storage for extended periods without wind or sun, while maintaining a strategic reserve of backup gas power stations to guarantee security of supply.

The visit to Nant de Drance offered crucial insights for the UK, which has not seen the development of new pumped storage hydro facilities since 1984. Learnings included how to create a pro-growth investment framework so the sector can realise its full potential in Scotland, as well as how to maximise community benefits and minimise the environmental impact of big engineering projects.

Murray said: “Under Labour's vision, Scotland is set to become a global leader in green energy. This visit to the Nant de Drance project is a stepping stone towards realising that ambition. Our goal is clear – deliver clean energy by 2030, support the creation of thousands of jobs, and ensure energy security.

“With a UK Labour government, Scotland can lead the world and deliver the green energy of the future.

“We are committed to doubling the number of Scottish jobs in low carbon, and today’s visit to Switzerland is an opportunity to learn what more can be done to back the builders not the blockers, so Britain gets the cheap, clean and secure power that we need.”

Roger Nordmann, a member of Switzerland’s Committee on the Environment, Regional Planning and Energy, added: “Hydro pump-storage is a useful complement to wind and photovoltaics (PV) generation. While battery is optimal for day-night storage, hydro pump storage can furnish monthly or seasonal storage. It also offers security back-up for grid stabilisation. Hydro pump storage is highly efficient, with an overall efficiency by 80%, far better than hydrogen storage (around 35%)”.

GEE Director, Roderick MacLeod, concluded: “Having Ian Murray MP with us in Switzerland is invaluable. The Nant de Drance project is a pioneering example of renewable energy. We're excited to apply these learnings to our Loch Ness project, which we believe will be instrumental in the UK's energy future.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.