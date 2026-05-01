TÜV validates Sungrow’s ESS grid-forming capabilities

As power systems transition toward higher shares of renewable energy, grid stability and the demand for grid-forming technologies is becoming critical. Sungrow, a leading photovoltaic (PV) inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, has completed the world’s first large scale grid-forming validation. The results covered 14 scenarios over 138 hours and met international standards, confirming reliable operation under complex grid conditions and was verified by TÜV Rheinland.

“Based on two decades of experience on grid-forming technology and in-depth understanding of power system stability requirements, Sungrow has built a 30 MW large scale simulation platform and conducted 14 comprehensive real-world extreme test scenarios,” said Henry Liu, General Manager of the Microgrid and Grid Solutions Center at Sungrow. “These results demonstrate grid-forming capabilities and mark a critical step toward the large scale deployment of grid-forming technologies.”

In parallel, Sungrow’s full portfolio ESS products have completed the Notified Body (NB) assessment under the EU Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542, becoming the first company globally to complete NB assessment across utility scale, C&I, and residential ESS segments.

Validated performance across main critical grid scenarios

As demand for grid-forming technologies grows, independent, full scale validation is increasingly important. Sungrow’s test base features a 30 MW grid simulation platform, real short-circuit capacity regulation equipment, and advanced arc-fault testing devices, enabling replication of complex and extreme grid conditions. The tests align with grid requirements across major global markets, including Europe, Australia, and China. Here the most important results:

Short-circuit performance: Reliable fault support

A short-circuit test using real arc-fault equipment simulated severe fault conditions. Under identical scenarios, the grid-forming system remained connected and continuously supplied fault current, while conventional systems are more likely to disconnect. The response time was at 10 mins, the test saw stable and continuous fault current contribution and a strong fault ride-through capability.

Inertial response: Stronger frequency stability: Compared with conventional grid-following systems, which may lose stability under the same disturbance, Sungrow’s solution maintained continuous operation and restored frequency stability within milliseconds. The test showed Millisecond-level response to frequency deviations, Stable operation under sudden disturbances and improved system resilience in weak grids.

Black start: Rapid system recovery: In a full blackout test, all external power was disconnected from the site. During this test, Sungrow's grid-forming Power Conversion System established system voltage within 19 secs, then successfully restarted the entire facility, restoring loads and infrastructure without external support. This capability enables industry-leading GW scale black start and significantly enhances system restoration speed with virtually no circulation current.

In addition to the tests mentioned above, 11 further tests – including on/off-grid switching, load switching, and oscillation damping – were also successfully completed.

Sungrow's Full ESS Portfolio Complete NB Assessment under EU Battery Regulation Sungrow has successfully completed the conformity assessment conducted by the Notified Body (NB) TÜV Rheinland (NB No. 1008) in accordance with the EU Battery Regulation (EU 2023/1542) becoming the first company globally to complete NB assessment across utility scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and residential energy storage segments under the currently applicable provisions of the regulation. The assessment covered requirements already in force, including safety, labelling and marking obligations, restrictions on hazardous substances, performance and durability, and battery-management parameters such as state of health (SOH) and expected lifetime.

Bowen Dong, General Manager of PV&ES Product Services at TÜV Rheinland Greater China, commented: “Sungrow’s energy storage portfolio demonstrates strong performance in safety design, system reliability, and key technical metrics, fully meeting the stringent requirements of the EU Battery Regulation for stationary energy storage systems. As the first company globally to complete NB assessment across utility scale, C&I and residential energy storage segments under the applicable provisions of the regulation, Sungrow’s achievement provides a valuable reference for the industry in addressing the evolving regulatory landscape in Europe.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!