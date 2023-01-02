TRIG acquires UK battery storage project

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) has acquired a 100% equity interest in Project Spennymoor – a UK battery storage development project which will have a total capacity of 100 MW/200 MWh when completed – from RES.

The project is situated in County Durham in the North East of England, in close proximity to a high voltage substation connection. The project, which is currently in the late-stage development phase, is ideally located to help to alleviate grid constraints and provide balancing services for the significant industrial cluster in the Humber region, one of six major industrial clusters in the UK.

RES has secured planning permission and land lease options for the project. Once operational, Spennymoor is expected to represent 2% of TRIG’s portfolio by value. The initial development investment is approximately 10% of the total anticipated investment.

Richard Crawford, Head of Energy Income Funds, InfraRed Capital Partners, said: “TRIG’s investment in Project Spennymoor deepens our position in the flexible capacity sector, which is going to become increasingly important as renewables penetration increases. Investments in battery storage projects such as these not only complement the renewable generation assets in the portfolio, but also leverage the strong expertise of InfraRed and RES.”

Lucy Whitford, UK and Ireland Managing Director, RES, added: “Energy storage has a critical role to play in the infrastructure of the UK by increasing the volume of renewables on our grid. This allows consumers to benefit from the lowest cost form of energy. Spennymoor will play a part in this transition and we’re pleased to partner again with TRIG on this project.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.