Danske Commodities signs optimisation agreement for 400 MWh battery in the UK

Danske Commodities has signed a 10-year optimisation agreement for the 400 MWh battery storage asset, Windyhill battery energy storage system (BESS).

The battery storage asset is developed by Revera Energy, backed by global investment firm, Carlyle.

Through the agreement, which marks Danske Commodities’ biggest battery storage asset yet, the energy trader will utilise its fully automated algorithmic setup to maximise returns across wholesale and ancillary services markets.

Once operational, Windyhill BESS, which is located just outside Glasgow in Scotland, will have a capacity of 200 MW/400 MWh.

Jakob Sørensen, CEO of Danske Commodities, commented: “We are proud to announce Danske Commodities’ optimisation agreement for Windyhill BESS. With more than 15 years of experience from British power markets, we will apply our trading expertise to optimise the battery storage asset and help provide much needed flexibility to intermittent power generation. The UK is a core market for us, and we look forward to further expanding our portfolio of flexible asset.”

In 2025, Danske Commodities expanded its flexibility portfolio with an optimisation agreement for the 200 MWh battery storage asset, Kvosted, the biggest combined solar and battery park in the Nordics. With a growing asset portfolio, Danske Commodities is ramping up its strategic ambitions to become a leading player within energy trading and asset management.

Sørensen added: “Building on Danske Commodities’ experience from short-term power trading, we will utilise our fully automated algorithmic setup to maximise returns across wholesale and ancillary services markets for our partners. We expect increased demand from customers needing help to manage flexible services. This includes batteries and other assets that can be turned on, charged or shut down, depending on what generates the highest return.”

Danske Commodities currently manages a contract portfolio of 16 GW renewables and flexible assets across Europe.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!