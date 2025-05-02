Macquarie Asset Management acquires additional stake in Island Green Power

Macquarie Asset Management, via its managed funds, has acquired an additional 50% stake in Island Green Power, a UK-based renewable energy developer focused on utility scale solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

Macquarie Asset Management first invested in Island Green Power in 2022, and this transaction increases its stake in the business to 100%.

Established in 2013, Island Green Power has successfully developed more than 3 GW of solar projects to ready-to-build. The business has recently received planning consent for two of the largest solar farms in the UK, Cottam solar farm (600 MW AC) and West Burton solar farm (480 MW AC) and currently has more than 1 5GW of utility scale solar and BESS projects in its pipeline in the UK.

As part of the transaction, the founders of Island Green Power will retain full ownership of the company’s international business. In the UK, Island Green Power will focus on transitioning from a pure development business into an independent power producer (IPP), focused on building and operating assets.

Eric Bjonerud, Managing Director at MAM Green Investments, said: “We are excited to increase our stake in Island Green Power, a leading UK solar developer. We’d like to thank our departing co-shareholders who have supported the business this far. We have witnessed first-hand Island Green Power’s strong development capabilities, growing and advancing its UK pipeline to date – this will serve as a solid foundation for building a significant operating base over the coming years as it transitions into becoming an IPP. We believe IGP is well positioned to support the UK achieving its decarbonisation targets.”

Ian Lawrie, Founder of Island Green Power, said: “We’re incredibly proud of what the Island Green Power team has achieved in building one of the UK’s leading renewable energy platforms. It’s been a privilege to work alongside such talented, committed individuals. As the business enters its next phase with Macquarie, I have every confidence in the team’s continued success and wish them all the very best for the future.”

This transaction comes as the UK Government progresses its pledge to decarbonise the UK’s electricity system by 2030. Island Green Power is expected to contribute and support the UK to reach its ambitions of an additional 45 – 47 GW of solar power by 2030 as set out in the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan.