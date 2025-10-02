Green Hedge sells 100 MW German battery storage project

Green Hedge Infra GmbH, a specialist developer of utility scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects focused on the German market, has sold its first ready-to-build battery storage project to Econergy International, a global independent power producer of utility scale renewable energy projects.

The 100MW project of up to four hours duration is located on mixed industrial land on the outskirts of Senftenberg in the Brandenburg region of Germany and construction is underway.

The sale, which was completed in June 2025, marks Green Hedge’s entry into the German BESS market, where it is developing a portfolio of high-quality projects, strategically located to increase grid reliability and support greater use of renewable energy.

For Econergy, the acquisition forms part of its broader strategy to expand its European storage portfolio, with over 6 GW of energy storage projects across the UK, Romania, Italy, Poland, and now Germany.

Green Hedge’s expert leadership team have over 20 years’ combined experience of BESS project development, having led the delivery of over 360 MW/720 MWh of battery storage capacity in the UK, from development, engineering, and construction through to commercial operation.

The team are bringing skills and expertise to Germany’s growing utility scale battery storage market, supporting the Government’s ambition to transition to 80% renewable energy by 2030. Meeting this target will require significant growth in flexible assets such as battery storage, which help to balance electricity supply and demand, manage variable renewable generation, and enhance system resilience.

The company is working closely with local municipalities and utilities (Stadtwerke) to identify suitable project locations that maximise the benefits of battery storage to the grid.

Adrien Lebrun, Managing Director, Green Hedge, commented: “We’re thrilled to complete the sale of our first BESS project in Germany to Econergy, who share our vision and ambition for a renewable-powered world. Strong partnerships are critical to BESS project delivery and we will continue to work closely with Econergy, the City of Senftenberg and Mitnetz, and the Distribution Network Operator, to ensure the project progresses smoothly.”

Green Hedge was advised on the transaction by Osborne Clarke Germany for legal advice and JLL for financial advice.

