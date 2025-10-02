Quinbrook battery connects to Queensland grid

Quinbrook, a specialist global investment manager focused exclusively on delivering the infrastructure needed for the energy transition, has announced that the first stage of the Supernode project has achieved ‘backfeed energisation’, a major milestone which means the stage 1 substation of Supernode is now energised from the Queensland transmission system via a dedicated connection to Powerlink’s Southpine substation.

Brian Restall, CEO and Regional Leader for Quinbrook, said backfeed energisation was a critical step towards Supernode achieving full commercial operations.

“This important milestone marks the initial realisation of our larger ambition to create an innovative energy infrastructure campus that is both significant in scale and beneficial in its impact for the Queensland power grid. Supernode demonstrates Quinbrook’s commitment to delivering an affordable, reliable and sustainable energy transition at an optimal location in the Sunshine State. Today’s achievement is a testament to our close collaboration with Powerlink, the Queensland government-owned transmission company, who have provided us with invaluable support.

“Quinbrook will continue to work closely with Powerlink across all future stag-es of the Supernode Project. We are also pleased to progress the initial 260 MW stage in line with our delivery plans set with Origin Energy, our offtake customer for Stages 1 and 2.”

Supernode is strategically located adjacent to the central node of the electricity network in Queensland and is one of the largest battery energy storage system (BESS) projects under construction in Australia on an energy capacity basis. Quinbrook has secured long-term offtake agreements with Origin Energy for Stages 1 and 2 for a combined BESS nameplate capacity of 520 MW/1858 MWhs and with Stanwell Corporation for Stage 3 for a further BESS nameplate capacity of 260 MW/1216 MWhs, taking the total installed capacity to 780 MW/3074 MWh. A further Stage 4 expansion is also in advanced development which will host Quinbrook’s first eight-hour battery storage solution developed in partnership with leading global manufacturer CATL.

James Allan, Senior Director, Quinbrook, added: “The Supernode project is a game-changer for Queensland. It is not just about powering the grid; it marks a significant leap forward in firming and renewable energy integration which represents the future of energy storage and grid stability. We are excited to see the positive impact this project will have on the state’s energy landscape.”

Supernode’s first stage, with a capacity of 260 MW, will play a crucial role in supporting Queensland’s grid stability and facilitating the absorption of renewable energy. This key development keeps the project on track to meet its target of commercial operation by 2025 and full operation by 2026.

