Wärtsilä delivers first-of-its-kind energy storage system for Zenobe in Scotland

The 200 MW/400 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) provided by Wärtsilä to owner and operator, Zenobe, in Blackhillock, Scotland, is now operational.

The Blackhillock project is the largest BESS site currently in operation in Europe and is the first project delivered under the Network Options Assessment Stability Pathfinder programme. The programme is an initiative promoted by the National Grid Electricity System Operator (NESO) in Scotland to improve the long-term stability of the electricity system. Owned and operated by Zenobe, a grid-scale BESS specialist, the system will assist grid operators in the management of challenges related to balancing supply and demand, power stability, and constraints.

The Blackhillock site will be the first in the world to provide stability services to the NESO, making renewable power more reliable and secure. The stability services include short-circuit level and true synthetic inertia which are essential for the grid to function efficiently as the UK moves towards phasing out fossil fuel power plants. The system will enhance the reliability of the UK’s growing renewable power system and will help to reduce consumer bills nationwide. According to Zenobe, the site is expected to save consumers over £170 million over the next 15 years.

James Basden, Found and Director of Zenobe, responded: “Our batteries at Blackhillock are the first to use advanced power electronics to enable a higher uptake of renewable power on the grid. This reduces costs to consumers and increases reliability. Delivering this capacity at scale is helping the UK to become more competitive through increasing the availability of clean, affordable power.”

The Blackhillock site is suited to integrate wind power from three major nearby offshore wind farms in the North Sea, helping to address grid congestion. The system balances supply and demand to ensure the country’s abundant wind generation is not wasted, supporting the UK government’s mission to have a net zero grid by 2030. Based on Zenobe’s calculations, the project will prevent approximately 2.6 million t of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere over the next 15 years as it will be integrating more wind power into the transmission network.

Alongside Wärtsilä’s BESS, Quantum, the Blackhillock site is using the GEMS Digital Energy Platform, allowing Zenobe to remotely monitor and operate the equipment. GEMS eases network constraints by importing electricity at times of peak renewable generation. Its data-based intelligence will enable Zenobe to participate in valuable UK electricity markets.

Andrew Tang, VP of Wärtsilä Energy Storage & Optimisation, commented: “As Britain increases its reliance on renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, systems like Blackhillock will ensure that excess power can be stored and then used during times of increased demand. Blackhillock sets a new standard and plays a role in balancing the grid and supporting the UK’s path to 100% renewables.”

Wärtsilä is supplying the second project to Zenobe, Kilmarnock South, also delivered under the Stability Pathfinder programme. Kilmarnock South is a 300 MW/600 MWh BESS built with Wärtsilä’s Quantum High Energy BESS and is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.