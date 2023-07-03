Eolus to invest in the US Pome battery project

Eolus has made an investment decision for the 100 MW stand-alone battery storage project Pome in the US. Construction of the project will commence in 3Q23 with planned commercial operation for 4Q24.

The Pome battery storage project is located in San Diego County, California, and has a planned capacity of 100 MW/400 MWh. An agreement regarding supply of a battery energy storage system has been signed with a major BESS supplier, and a 10-year tolling agreement has been signed with an undisclosed buyer. The project has been under development by Eolus North America since 2019.

“There is a strong demand for energy storage in California to support the energy system and we are excited to realise this project. We see great interest for investing in renewable energy and energy storage,” said Hans-Christian Schulze, Country Manager of Eolus North America.

“Eolus has been active in the US since 2015 and we have a strong project pipeline, where the US projects make up one-quarter of Eolus’s total project portfolio. After the Inflation Reduction Act being signed, the US market is really booming. We are delighted to continue our investments by constructing the Pome project,” commented Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

